Earth Today | Development pro advocates for ‘green’ investment

DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL Eleanor Jones has suggested that Jamaica should actively pursue ‘sustainable prosperity’, even as the world contemplates what investing in the planet looks like this Earth Day (April 22).

“Each year, the global Earth Day organisation focuses on a different theme, but all themes revolve around protecting the health of the planet, which enables life as we know it. We in Jamaica need to bring this concept to where we are ‘placed’ or ‘planted’, that is, island environment, urban and rural settings, coastal and interior land, marine and terrestrial settings, lowland and mountains, forest and dry settings, etc,” she said.

“We should have specific focus on our reality – our assets, our liabilities, opportunities and threats. We might say we talk so much, and perhaps we tend to use words to replace action, thus leaving a gap between intent and results. I would like to see a focus on the pursuit of sustainable prosperity as a guiding principle at the level of government, private enterprise and civil society,” added Jones, founder and principal of the consultancy firm Environmental Solutions Limited.

The pursuit of sustainable prosperity, she said, “places financial progress in a larger balance with environmental stewardship efforts and public health; social well-being; equity and happiness; community capacity, vitality and resiliency; and appropriate governance”.

UNIVERSAL CALL TO ACTION

“Sustainable prosperity was articulated in Jamaica’s Vision 2030, which is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals which represent the universal call to action to end poverty, to protect Earth and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity,” said Jones, who is also a member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and heads its environment, energy and climate change committee.

“Every government, every business, and every individual in this world has a voice. I support investment in collective action. Sustainability is the answer to sustainable prosperity. Smart and innovative companies are realising that going green is significant to the bottom line, as well as to corporate social responsibility. I would like to see all business leaders become engaged in shaping the future for sustainability,” she added.

Information from the Earth Day website, meanwhile, would seem to mirror Jones’ reflections on what is required as the world faces off against climate change threats and impacts, for example. Those threats and impacts include sea level rise and extreme weather events, and associated impacts such as compromised public health, loss of livelihoods, and challenges to water and food security.

“This is the moment to change it all – the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods … together, we must ‘Invest in Our Planet’ because a green future is a prosperous future,” it reads.

“We need to act boldly, innovate broadly, and implement equitably. It’s going to take all of us … . Businesses, governments, and citizens – everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable … . And while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose both a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children, time is short,” it added.

