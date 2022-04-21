Earth Today | ‘Invest in us’

AS THE world readies to observe Earth Day tomorrow, the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT) is calling for action in line with this year’s theme ‘Invest in our Planet’, and has proposed their own operations as one good option.

The JCDT is the manager of Jamaica’s Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015 for its natural and cultural heritage.

The Blue and John Crow Mountains spans 41,198 hectares (or 101,313 acres) and includes Jamaica’s highest point – the Blue Mountain Peak at 2,256 metres (or 7,401 feet). Beyond its natural beauty, it offers a range of ecosystem services, including as a home to diverse animal and plant species; the forest cover it provides and is an important resource for fresh water.

“JCDT needs about US$500,000 per year to effectively manage the 41,000-hectare site, but we are usually short about US$50,000 in accounting, administrative, office and management expenses as most donors don’t want to invest in these areas as they believe that the nation or someone should do so,” explained Dr Susan Otuokon, executive director for the local non-governmental organisation.

“However, if we don’t have adequate accounting and financial management personnel, then we cannot properly manage projects and report accurately to our donors. Also, despite the virtual office, we do need at least a small location and all of that has costs. This is what it costs to ensure the conservation of the unique natural and cultural heritage of this site that makes such a significant contribution to our water supply, oxygen, climate change resilience, recreational opportunities,” she added.

According to Otuokon, there are a number of opportunities to invest in the JCDT – from becoming a member of the Friend of the Blue Mountains to visiting Holywell where they have hiking trails and volunteering.

“Everyone wants to help us plant trees, but due to the locations of our forest restoration projects, it would cost more to transport volunteers there than it does to pay local community members who know how to plant and maintain trees. Also, the involvement of the local community in park management and its benefits helps ensure their support,” she noted.

CLIMATE IMPERATIVE

Globally, the world’s attention is being called to action on climate change, with the hosting of the 5th Exponential Climate Action Summit set for tomorrow (Earth Day) to look at the role of nature in the race to realise net-zero carbon emissions.

Netzero emissions refers to the point at which the amount of greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount that is removed, with the goal to restrain the ongoing warming of the planet.

The warming of the planet due to human consumption of fossil fuels holds dire consequences for especially vulnerable countries, such as Caribbean small island developing states. These include sea level rise and an increase in sea surface temperatures; the risk of increased cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue; extreme hurricane and drought events, as well as unreliable rainfall.

“We need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius. While the focus has primarily been on reducing fossil fuel dependency, there is no viable route to limiting global warming and building resilience without urgently protecting, managing, and restoring nature,” explained the Earth Day 2022 ( https://earthday.org) website.

Jamaica and the Caribbean’s own Professor Michael Taylor has himself made the case for net zero emissions by 2050.

“Even when we reach 1.5, our research says that we will have 40 per cent less hydro power in Suriname; diminished agricultural productivity in Jamaica; two to three times higher regional cost on damages from intense events, drying of four per cent across the region and inundation and loss of coastal infrastructure. 1.5 is compromised target,” the respected climate scientist and dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at The University of the West Indies, Mona, told The Gleaner last year.

The JCDT, meanwhile, is making best efforts to raise the capital it needs to sustain the benefits of the Blue and John Crow Mountains. Already they have the support of partners, including the European Union, who have financed a number of projects.

These include the ‘Conserving the Forests of the Blue and John Crow Mountains (2021-2023)’ effort, which has among its main objectives the facilitation of sustainable community livelihoods, such as sustainable tourism and agriculture, particularly among Maroons and other communities, as well as youth.

