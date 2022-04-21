JDF says it is cooperating with probe into injury of civilian in Denham Town

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is fully cooperating with investigations into the injury of a civilian in Denham Town, Kingston today.

In a statement, the JDF did not provide details of the incident, which comes days after the fatal shooting of another resident under controversial circumstances.

Thursday's incident happened in the Zone of Special Operations in Denham Town.

The JDF also said it is carrying out its own internal investigations.

"As this matter may become litigious, we will not make any further comments at this time so as not to compromise or prejudice either the external or internal investigations," said a JDF spokesperson in a statement.

The army said over the past five years it has served Denham Town through the ZOSO and it remains committed to continuing this service.

It is asking residents to cooperate with the JDF and to provide information relating to this or any other matter by calling the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.

