Johnson Smith formally launches candidature for Commonwealth Secretary-General

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith today formally launched Jamaica's candidature for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth in London, United Kingdom.

“I have been provided with the opportunity to engage with members of the Board of Governors, to listen to their views and interests, and to solicit support from stakeholders,” she said in a statement.

“It has been a true privilege to share my vision and my pledge, if appointed, to lead the secretariat in re-energising the delivery of meaningful support to all our Commonwealth member states,” Johnson Smith continued.

Following the conclusion of her activities in London on Friday, Johnson Smith heads to New York to participate in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development Follow-up, where she will deliver Jamaica's national statement and also use the opportunity to lobby for the candidature.

“As a national and representative of a small state, I am truly inspired by the unique relationship that characterises our Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Charter provides a strong framework for promoting peace and prosperity, as well as modalities for co-operation among our member states, fostering friendship, fraternal dialogue and mutual respect.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A decision on the appointment of a Secretary-General is to be made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda from June 20-25.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.