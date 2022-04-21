Man in custody over attempted theft of fibre optic cables in St Andrew

A man has been arrested in relation to the attempted theft of fibre optic cables along Chesterfield Drive in St Andrew early this morning.

Two of his cronies are on the run.

The police report that about 3:00 am a team was on patrol in the area when a white Nissan station wagon was seen parked along the roadway.

It was reported that the car was parked over a manhole and that a chain was tied to the vehicle and to fibre optic cables in the manhole.

On the approach of the police team, two men ran leaving footwear and gloves behind.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The third man was held.

The police theorised that the incident is part of the ongoing theft of fibre optic cables, fuels batteries, generators and copper wires from cell sites and other equipment.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.