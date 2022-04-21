Omicron BA.2 variant confirmed in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reporting that the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant has been detected in Jamaica.

The Ministry says 89 samples collected between January 1 to March 4 were submitted for gene sequencing with the result showing 98.9% were Omicron variants and 1.1 % Delta variant.

Of the Omicron samples, two of 88 or 2.3% were BA.2 variant and 97.7% were BA.1 variant.

Chief medical officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, cautioned that the BA.2 variant, according to World Health Organization, is the dominant variant globally and the type of illness associated with this variant is similar to the BA.1 variant.

The variant is highly transmissible and as a result, there may be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, she noted.

“While the majority of cases appear to be mild, persons with comorbidities are at risk for severe illness and persons who have mild symptoms and no symptoms may be at risk for developing long COVID. The public is therefore encouraged to practice infection prevention and control measures, including wearing of masks, hand washing, physical distancing and staying home if you are sick,” said Bisasor-McKenzie.

The health ministry is reminding the public that vaccines are widely available and protect against severe illness.

