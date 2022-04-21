Retirement Road and Half Way Tree Road intersection being closed for drainage works

The intersection of Retirement Road and Half Way Tree Road in St Andrew will be closed for three months as the National Works Agency (NWA) undertakes drainage improvement works.

The closure will commence this Friday.

The NWA pointed out that the section of road leading into and out of Cross Roads has been the source of significant flooding over the years and the work is to mitigate this occurrence.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA Stephen Shaw says that while the road will be closed to vehicular traffic for the construction of a Box Culvert, a pedestrian access will be maintained at the intersection.

Motorists are being advised to use any of the available detours around the construction area.

These include Retirement Crescent to the north or Studio One Boulevard to the south.

Motorists may also travel east along Curphy Road, then onto Slipe Road and northwards back to Cross Roads.

There is also the option of travelling south along Studio One Boulevard, east onto Slipe Road then into Cross Roads.

The box culvert is being constructed at a cost of just over $8 million.

When complete, the structure is expected to significantly mitigate flooding along Halfway Tree Road in the vicinity of Retirement Road.

