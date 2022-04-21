Spanish Town man gets 25 years for armed robbery

A St Catherine man who shot and injured a businessman during a robbery in Spanish Town in 2017 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes handed down the sentence today.

Oneil Wright, of Spanish Town, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for assault with intent to rob, 20 years for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and 25 years for wounding with intent.

The sentences are to run concurrently, so he will serve 25 years imprisonment.

Wright's sentence arose from an incident on September 4, 2017, along Brunswick Avenue in St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The court heard that he and an accomplice went to the business place, during which the complainant was shot and injured.

An investigation by the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch led to Wright's arrest and charge.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.