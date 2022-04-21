Turbidity affecting NWC operations in St James and Trelawny

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended water distribution from one system in St James and another system in Trelawny as a result of high turbidity.

The affected NWC systems are the Queen of Spain 1&3 wells and the Cambridge treatment plant.

The wells serve the communities of Wakefield, Deeside, Bunkers Hill, Friendship, Unity, Dromilly, Bounty Hall, Hammersmith, New Cargen, Hampden and Green Park.

And the Cambridge plant serves Cambridge, Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Ducketts, Greenwich, Bethel Town and Argyle Mountain.

The NWC says it will restart the systems as soon as the turbidity subsides.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.