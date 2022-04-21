Update | Child shot in Hanover attack dies in hospital

The child who was among three people shot in Cascade, Hanover last night has succumbed.

An adult died last night.

The child was being treated at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for gunshot injuries.

The victims were at their gate when a car reportedly drove up.

A group of men got out and started firing, injuring the child and two others.

The injured victims were rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where one person was pronounced dead and the others admitted in serious condition.

The child was later transferred.

The police theorised that the shooting was a reprisal for a similar incident in the area in March where a man was shot and injured and has since been hospitalised.

Wednesday's shooting occurred near a hangout spot where the alleged shooter in the March incident is known to frequent.

However, that person had reportedly already left the area when the gunmen arrived.

