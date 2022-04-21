Way cleared for extradition of former Haitian senator to US

The way has now been cleared for the extradition of Joseph Joel John, the former Haitian senator linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, as his illegal entry charge was this morning dismissed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The prosecution of the immigration breach ended after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi.

"This clears the way now for arrangements to be made for your extradition to the United States. So, this is your last day in Half-Way-Tree, finally,”remarked Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque.

John had consented to be extradited to the US from March 21 but was awaiting word from the DPP on the immigration offence.

The ex-Haitian official was arrested in Warminister, St Elizabeth in January with his wife, Edume, 38, and their sons — Schopenhauer, 17, and a nine-year-old boy.

Edume and her sons, in the meantime, were further remanded until May 16.

Joseph, 59, is listed among five fugitives who are wanted in connection with the president's assassination.

He is accused of renting four vehicles that were used by the Colombian assassins on the night of the deadly attack.

Moϊse was killed at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021.

His wife, Martine Moϊse, was also shot in the incident but survived.

