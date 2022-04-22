$10 million allocated towards plantain pilot project

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Franklin Witter, says that the ministry has allocated an additional $10 million in support to the Plantain Pilot Project for the 2022-2023 period. He was speaking at the St Mary Agri-Expo held on Monday.

The project, which first began in 2021, led to the establishment of 10 hectares of irrigated plantain production.

“This resulted in a 13.6 per cent increase in production,” said the minister of state.

“It is no secret that our emphasis on food security is of paramount importance, especially at this time when we see rising cost in input supplies due to global supply chain issues coupled with the threat of food shortage arising from the current conflict in Europe,” he added.

Phase 1 of the Plantain Project consisted of 15 farmers from six parishes, including St Mary, Portland and St Thomas.

The minister urged the farmers within St Mary to actively pursue crop diversification.

“I, therefore, encourage you all to continue to plant your bananas as well as expand the diversification of the crops that you cultivate, as together we work towards expanding, modernising and transforming the agricultural sector in order to improve the economy of Jamaica,” stated Witter.

The St Mary Agri-Expo, a staple agricultural show within the parish, made a strong resumption, pulling over 25 exhibitors since its two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show gave farmers and key agricultural-related agencies an opportunity to highlight their products and services.