Barita Foundation donates over 300 learning devices to students

AS THE country tries to recover and move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that there is great focus placed on areas such as education. Students have lost thousands of classroom hours, which has put a significant strain on the education system. The Barita Foundation is committed to playing its part in bridging the learning gap and assisting both teachers and students.

The foundation has donated 310 tablets and 15 laptops valued at $10 million as a part of the ministry’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ Initiative.

The initiative is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector. In this regard, it aims to provide needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment. This includes ensuring equity in access to information communications technology-based learning.

Some of the schools that benefited from the donation of the learning devices include: Tivoli Gardens High, Alphansus Davis High (formerly Spaldings High), Campbell’s Castle Primary, Christiana Leased Primary, Farm Primary, Green Pond Primary, Corinaldi Primary, Lawrence Tavern Primary, Cedar Grove Academy and Seaforth high schools.