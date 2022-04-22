Davian Bryan remanded in St Thomas abduction case

Alleged rapist and abductor Davian Bryan was remanded when he appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court in Yallahs this morning.

He was ordered to return to court on July 22.

Bryan, who was on the run for several months, is charged with rape, forcible abduction and forcible imprisonment in relation to two young girls in the parish last year.

It is reported that when Bryan appeared in court this morning, he did not have a lawyer to represent him.

The court reportedly ordered that an assessment for legal aid be done and that the case be transferred to the parish court in Morant Bay.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The 32-year-old is being accused of abducting two girls, aged nine and 13, in Bath, St Thomas in October 2021, sparking a manhunt and national outrage.

Bryan, who was escorted by four police service vehicles and about 10 police personnel, caught the attention of onlookers.

"Ah the most wanted man in the world this? or is the Prime Minister?” a woman remarked.

“Why so many police have to be around him mek him feel like him ah somebody?" she added, noting that she too was present on the compound of the court to witness Bryan's appearance.

Others whispered among themselves and passed their own judgement as the handcuffed man made his way into the holding area.

"Ah 100 years dem fi give him and lost him in the system. Him nuffi come back ah road because is the same thing him going to come and do," said one bystander.

Another onlooker who said he was at court for a matter responded in disgust.

"Is the death sentence him fi get! As the man leggo one little girl, him jump guh take one more, not even a day nuh pass... something nuh must wrong with him?"

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.