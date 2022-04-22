Elderly man dies after collapsing near hospital in Manchester

An elderly man today died after collapsing in the vicinity of the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

It's reported that the man was along the roadway this morning when he collapsed.

He was assisted to the nearby hospital by the police.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

The deceased is yet to be identified by the police.

Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Lloyd Darby says the incident is being treated as a case of sudden death.

- Tamara Bailey

