Reverend Barrington Daley new head of Moravian Church

Reverend Barrington Daley is the new head of the Moravian Church in Jamaica.

Daley was successful after four rounds of voting at today's Provincial Elders Conference.

Daley, who heads the Bethabara Circuit of Churches, received 76 of the 100 votes in the affirmative.

Sixty-seven votes were required.

The other candidates in the race were Ruth Stephenson, Winston Jones and Kevin Marshall.

He replaces Reverend Phyllis Smith Seymour who took over the body following devastating allegations of sexual misconduct among some members of the church's leadership.

One minister has been convicted of sexual misconduct, while charges against two others are pending.

