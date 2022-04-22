Sandals Resorts encourages environment conservation, sustainability

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is encouraging team members, guests and community stakeholders to participate in specially curated activities in observance of World Earth Day 2022 as the company continues to champion environment and marine preservation through conservation and awareness initiatives.

From wildlife sanctuary tours, composting sessions, tree plantings, lionfish culling to underwater clean-ups, the hospitality company has crafted a weeklong celebration of engaging activities under the theme ‘Invest in our Planet’, being spearheaded by its Environment Health and Safety Division in collaboration with the resort company’s philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. World Earth Day is observed today.

According to SRI Executive Chairman and President of the Sandals Foundation Adam Stewart, “The connectivity to the environment is a part of who we are and underpins our daily operations. We are committed to continuing to provide educational opportunities and awareness programmes through partnerships with stakeholders to further environmental sustainability efforts. From recycling to the removal of plastic straws to marine sanctuary management and coastal clean-ups, our ability to preserve and protect the beauty as well as the productivity of our lands is crucial.”

Corporate Manager, Environment, Health & Safety, Gavin Palmer, noted that “To date, Sandals Resorts and the Sandals Foundation have invested millions in education and advocacy programmes, establishing marine sanctuaries, out-planting more than 12,000 corals and engaging over 55,000 people in conservation efforts. Our resorts have been retrofitted to become more eco-friendly with solar energy systems, herb gardens, composting units along with plastic and reclaimed water recycling programmes.

“Our focus is always to get a wide cross section of persons involved in our awareness and sustainability efforts each year and we are happy to build out activations to include team members, guests, farmers, fisherfolk and other community partners. On the resorts, team members are an integral part of our programmes and this year Sandals La Source and Beaches Turks & Caicos are commissioning their on-resort composting programmes and are expected to positively impact solid waste management by providing environmental education to over 100 persons including students, backyard farmers, landscapers, and government representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture.”

Food & Beverage team members were not left out of the celebration and are slated to present their best ‘Earth Day’–inspired pastry items, meals and cocktails throughout the weeklong festivities. During the nightly entertainment on resorts, two minutes will be dedicated to promoting energy conservation by turning off the venue lights along with dedicated entertainment performances. The week’s exciting and educational celebration is set to conclude with an Earth Day-themed beach party to be held at various resorts, using recycled materials as décor.