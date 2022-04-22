Stolen St Ann tanks found at gas station site in Kingston

The police and a bailiff are now at the site of a gas station under construction at the corner of Pechon Street and Water Lane in Kingston where two stolen tanks have been discovered.

The tanks were reportedly stolen from a property in St Ann over a year ago.

An investigation was then launched by the Runaway Bay police.

Wreckers are now at the location in Kingston to remove the large tanks to an undisclosed location.

The Gleaner understands that the property owner is claiming that the tanks were sold to him however he is reportedly without documentation to prove same.

Investigations are ongoing.

