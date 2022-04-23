Criminal probe launched into Portland ATM explosion, man found injured

The police have launched a criminal probe into the early morning explosion at the Scotiabank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on Harbour Street in Port Antonio, Portland.

In the meantime, one man has been hospitalised after he was found with cuts, burns, a broken leg and other injuries in an incinerator at the rear of the bank.

The explosion, which happened around 4 o'clock, damaged the ATM and the entrance to the banking hall.

Shattered glass was found up to 60 feet away.

Commanding officer for the Portland Police Division Superintendent Kenneth Chin told The Sunday Gleaner that a high-level probe is being conducted by several entities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A glass window at the rear of the bank was also shattered, and the emergency exit door partially ajar.

“The cause of the explosion is not yet ascertained, however, criminal activity is suspected and we are following strong leads and will make a breakthrough in short order," he said.

Initial estimated loss is in excess of $12 million.

Senior Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks said when his colleagues arrived at the location this morning, fire was seen coming from the building.

“We got into operation and after about five minutes, the fire was brought under control and later extinguished.”

He said the damage was restricted to the ATMs, the machine room, a bathroom, two offices, some office equipment, and AC units.

“We, at the present time, have investigators on the scene trying to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

Normal operations at the bank will be affected by the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com