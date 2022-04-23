Family intensifies search for MoBay woman swept away by floodwaters

The family of the St James woman swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday has intensified their search for her.

Early this morning, her two sons Gregory Walters and Carl Poyser dug through debris along the bank of the Montego River in St James before help came.

Both men live overseas.

State entities have been searching since Tuesday when the body of 12-year-old Jennel Walters, the granddaughter of the missing woman, 68-year-old Beryl Walters, was found.

The woman's husband, Berris, and their daughter, Shannon, were rescued by residents.

The four were travelling in a Toyota Succeed motor car when they pulled off the road because of rising waters in Westgate.

While there, the situation worsened with the water moving the vehicle towards the Montego River.

The family got out of the car and were swept away as well as the car.

Gregory Walters told reporters today that the incident has been traumatic for some family members.

He said amid prayer, some have been seeking professional help.

But Gregory said the family wants greater support from the authorities, such as divers.

"We just think we need some more help and nobody is giving us any information," he said.

Acting Mayor of Montego Bay Richard Vernon said the authorities are doing the best they can.

He also said he has instructed the disaster coordinator to reach out to Marine Park to get divers.

The acting mayor has also reached out to the National Environment and Planning Agency for permission to do desilting of the river if the divers are unable to locate the missing woman.

