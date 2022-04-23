GoodHeart | BossMom Network partners with Food For The Poor to build homes

This year’s staging of The BossMom Network’s Mother’s Day activities will see another philanthropic project under the theme ‘BossMom Builds’. Launched in 2020, the BossMom Network is a community of mothers-in-business, building viable businesses, raising children and fostering successful relationships. The platform exists to help BossMoms effectively and efficiently balance family and career through information, products, ideas, advice, tools and services.

For the past two years on Mother’s Day, the BossMom Network has partnered with corporate Jamaica to gift mothers-in-need with practical and well-needed gifts procured through BossMom donations and corporate sponsorship.

The 2022 project comprises a powerful partnership with one of Jamaica’s leading philanthropic institutions, Food For The Poor (FFTP), where the BossMom Network will build houses for three mothers to call home and build a better life for their families.

The BossMom Network and FFTP identified mothers-in-need through the organisation’s nearly 40-year housing procurement project. The recipients of the houses will be chosen through the FFTP selection process, which requires that applicants demonstrate proof of ownership of the land on which the house will be built. In collaboration with BossMom Michelle Gordon, FFTP will also support mothers who have existing entrepreneurial ventures.

HOME FEATURES

The homes provided are equipped with indoor sanitation, solar-powered lighting, a gas stove, water tank, kitchen sink and cupboard, guttering for water harvesting and more. There is also a loft space for expanding sleeping capacity and a mini solar panel to provide basic lighting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, through contributions and donations, the BossMom Network have upped the ante with this initiative and will hand over to each BossMom-in-need, in addition to a physical structure, a furnished, stocked and move-in ready, turn-key home, with small appliances, groceries, amenities and other accessories included.

“For each recipient, the gift of a new home is more than the structure ... it’s a place of safety… it’s a place of comfort … it brings peace ... it brings love ... it brings hope!” said Marsha Burrell-Reid, development and marketing manager, Food For The Poor.

“BossMom Builds 2022 will improve for these mothers, their capacity to live up to their potential, and to feel more confident about the future of their families, and also that of their businesses,” shared Gordon.

Since inception, Food For The Poor has built and donated more than 36,000 homes islandwide, with 360 homes built in 2020.

Build-out teams for this Mother’s Day initiative will include volunteer BossMom media personality, Dr Terri-Karelle Reid; Interior Designer Angelie Spencer; transport consultant Selena Mohammed-Wilson; and Children’s Advocate and the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons Diahann Gordon-Harrison.

“Good corporate citizens have a heart for social issues, especially where these intersect with positively impacting the most vulnerable of our society. Our children and mothers-in-need fall squarely in that bracket, and it’s extra special when moms-in-business can give back to moms who are not as secure as they are and have a great need,” shares Gordon-Harrison.

“This upcoming collaboration for Mother’s Day 2022 with Food For The Poor – BossMom Builds –is our most ambitious project to date,” said BossMom’s project lead, Michelle Gordon. “A place she is proud to call home, a place her children know as their safe space... I can’t think of a more beautiful Mother’s Day gift for any mom.”

“Orly and Ziggy Marley, on behalf of Tuff Gong Worldwide and URGE (Unlimited Resources Giving Elighqment), are proud to support the BossMom Network and our friend Michelle Gordon,” said Orly Marley.

The build-out and furnishing of the three homes are being made possible by corporate sponsorships and private donations of financial and practical support provided by Sagicor Jamaica, Tuff Gong Worldwide, MDS Limited, Restaurants of Jamaica, Athena Medical Group, Value Gas Limited and Half Moon Resorts. Transportation will be provided by the dealership for Ford in Jamaica, KIG Jamaica.

For those who wish to contribute, please visit spurropen.com/bossmombuilds. Follow @bossmomnetwork on Instagram.