National Baking Company Foundation sponsors Child Month celebrations

THE NATIONAL Baking Company Foundation (NBCF) has been announced as a lead sponsor of the 2022 Child Month celebrations. The event, organised by the National Child Month Committee, will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Listen up! Children’s Voices Matter’, and the foundation has expressed delight at supporting this year’s line-up of events.

Speaking at the launch of Child Month 2022 at the Institute of Jamaica last week Wednesday, NBCF’s Executive Director Lauri-Ann Samuels shared that the foundation has always taken an interest in programmes that elevate and rally around the nation’s children.

She said: “We are relentless champions of the youth and we are proud to engage in activities that advance the needs of the children in this country.”

The month-long celebration will kick off with a national church service on May 1.

The foundation has already established initiatives – such as ‘Little Leaders’ and the ‘Early Childhood Teacher Development Programme’ – to help improve access to quality education from the early-childhood level and has signalled that the Child Month calendar has only expanded its work with children beyond its usual education focus.

Samuels added that the occasion “presents an opportunity for the National Baking Company Foundation to continue to positively impact children of all ages…National is listening and we wholeheartedly agree that our children’s voices matter!”