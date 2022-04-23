Turbidity affecting NWC system in Clarendon
Published:Saturday | April 23, 2022 | 1:04 PM
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels are still impacting operations at the Peace River and Drummond Spring facilities in Clarendon.
This has caused a disruption in regular water supply to customers served by the facilities.
The NWC says once conditions are favourable, remedial activities will be carried out to resume water supply distribution.
Affected areas:
- Peace River
- Gloucester
- Victoria
- Lodge
- Thompson Town
- Cove
- Wesleyan Gully
- Blackwood
- Elgin
- Drummond Spring
- Beckford
- Kraal
- Iron Gate
- Trumpit Tree
The NWC has sought to assure that water supply will be restored in the shortest possible time.
