Turbidity affecting NWC system in Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels are still impacting operations at the Peace River and Drummond Spring facilities in Clarendon.

This has caused a disruption in regular water supply to customers served by the facilities.

The NWC says once conditions are favourable, remedial activities will be carried out to resume water supply distribution.

Affected areas:

Peace River

Gloucester

Victoria

Lodge

Thompson Town

Cove

Wesleyan Gully

Blackwood

Elgin

Drummond Spring

Beckford

Kraal

Iron Gate

Trumpit Tree

The NWC has sought to assure that water supply will be restored in the shortest possible time.

