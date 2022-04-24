Church members toil in search for MoBay woman swept away by floodwaters

Members of the Mount Salem Seventh-day Adventist Church toiled today in the search for 68-year-old Beryl Walters, the woman who was swept away by floodwaters in St James last week.

The body of her 12-year-old granddaughter Jennel was found on Tuesday, the same day she too was swept away.

St James residents had managed to rescue the woman's husband and their daughter.

Today amid showers, church members turned out in full force to comb the banks of the Montego River.

Divers were also brought in to search the river and the nearby sea while the St James Municipal Corporation provided an excavator to help remove debris.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Members of the corporation, the Cornwall Bar Association, and the local fishing community also tuned out.

Church member Leon Swaby told The Gleaner that congregants were divided into groups.

“They feel the need to give their support in actually finding Mrs Walters, so we advised them briefly before we went and began our search,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com