High turbidity affecting NWC facilities in Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) says high turbidity is currently impacting pumping operations at the New Ground and Kellits facilities in Clarendon.

This has disrupted the water supply to customers served by the facilities.

Several parishes are being affected by rainfall associated with a trough now over Jamaica.

The NWC says once conditions become favourable, remedial activities will be carried out to resume operations and water supply distribution.

Affected areas:

New Ground

Peterkin

Suttons

Summerfield

Rose Hill

Chapelton

Sangsters Heights Housing Scheme

Kellits

Crofts Hill

Good Hope

Tait Pedro

Rhoden Hall

Guava Ground

Hickery

Comsie

Jericho

The NWC has sought to assure that every effort will be made to restore the water supply in the shortest possible time.

