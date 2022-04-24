High turbidity affecting NWC facilities in Clarendon
The National Water Commission (NWC) says high turbidity is currently impacting pumping operations at the New Ground and Kellits facilities in Clarendon.
This has disrupted the water supply to customers served by the facilities.
Several parishes are being affected by rainfall associated with a trough now over Jamaica.
The NWC says once conditions become favourable, remedial activities will be carried out to resume operations and water supply distribution.
Affected areas:
- New Ground
- Peterkin
- Suttons
- Summerfield
- Rose Hill
- Chapelton
- Sangsters Heights Housing Scheme
- Kellits
- Crofts Hill
- Good Hope
- Tait Pedro
- Rhoden Hall
- Guava Ground
- Hickery
- Comsie
- Jericho
The NWC has sought to assure that every effort will be made to restore the water supply in the shortest possible time.
