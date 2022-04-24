Man shot dead in Stony Hill home invasion

The police are now at the scene of a murder on Brookslevel Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The victim has been identified as Larriston Harrison otherwise known as Larry.

Harrison was at home with his family about 9 p.m. when a gunman reportedly entered his kitchen and shot him several times.

He died on the spot.

The police have removed several spent casings from the scene.

Investigations continue.

