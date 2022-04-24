Update | Port Royal road cleared, JPS working to restore power

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is estimating that power should be restored to customers in Port Royal, Kingston by 6 o'clock this evening.

The customers have been without electricity since this morning because of fallen utility poles.

The fallen poles had also blocked access to and from Port Royal.

However, the JPS said the road has now been cleared.

At the same time, workmen are seeking to restore power to affected customers.

