Cavalier, St Andrew residents mount roadblocks

The police are now at the scene of a protest in Cavalier, St Andrew.

From as early as 3:30 this morning, residents were out protesting over the deplorable state of the main road in the community.

The blockages extend for miles along the thoroughfare, which stretches from Stony Hill to Lawrence Tavern.

Large trees and other debris have rendered the roadway impassable.

The police have called for resources to assist in clearing the blockages.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More information to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.