Cops cook up a storm in Easter showdown

Constables Alison Johnson-Thomas and Ann-Marie Sutherland earned bragging rights with their winning entry of chicken in coconut sauce, which outdid competitors in a culinary showdown on Easter Monday.

Police personnel set aside their guns, tear gas cannisters, ticket books, and handcuffs and took up pots, pans, and cutlery to tantalise the palates at the function held at Spanish Town Prison Oval. Members of different formations were given 60 minutes to display a range of dishes, with chicken figuring prominently as the meat of choice.

Also on offer were ackee, callaloo, vegetables, breadfruit, and potatoes. But it was the coconut sauce creation that came up trumps among the tasters.

“The others were good. However, this dish was the tastiest on the day. It was well presented, too,” Shian Christie, who is a justice of the peace, said.

“It is a very pleasing experience to see the police in healthy competition on the stove,” she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The winners were awarded a trophy. The dishes were judged by members of the Lauriston/Thompson Pen 4-H Club. The day’s activities included domino, football, and tug-of-war competitions.

STRENGTHENED CAMARADERIE

Johnson-Thomas praised the organisers of the competition, saying it strengthened camaraderie among the members and invoked a family atmosphere.

“This is a far more pleasant occasion [compared to crime fighting] as instead of guns and criminals, we are showing how talented we are in the kitchen. We are doing things which our parents taught us,” she said.

Among the cheering party was Assistant Commissioner Gary Griffiths, who leads the Area Five police, who gave a ringing endorsement of the cook-off. He emphasised that it is critical that police personnel be involved in recreational activity to strike a balance with the tough demands of the job.

“I am very pleased with the turnout here. It is clear that these types of activities are needed,” said Griffiths.

“The members worked hard during the heights of the pandemic, so it is pleasing that they can relieve stress here today.”

Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, commander of the St Catherine North Police Division, was also thankful for the stress reliever for his charges.

He commended his team members for the reduction of major crimes, except for murders, which accounted for 39 cases, three more than for the comparative period in 2021.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com