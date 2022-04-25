Ewarton businessman’s murder stuns community

The St Catherine North Police say they are still gathering information on the fatal shooting of popular Ewarton businessman Nicholas Lyn.

Lyn, who owned and operated Mikey Jerk Centre along the Ewarton main road, was reportedly shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder at his business establishment at about 10:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The businessman’s killing sent shock waves throughout the community as family members, friends and customers converged on the family home to express shock at the tragic circumstances under which he lost his life.

Lyn’s mother, Veronica Barnes, was distressed when The Gleaner visited the family home last Friday. She was trying to come to terms with her son’s death as she pondered on the events that led to the shooting. She was unable to comprehend what could have triggered such a brutal act against her only surviving offspring, having lost her daughter just a year ago and another son, some years ago, by natural causes.

“I don’t know what to say right now. He is my last remaining child, and to know that the one who dem sey kill him is like family to us. Mickey butchered pigs for him all the time for his business,[I] can’t see what could be so difficult to talk about man to man,” she muttered as her voice faded.

According to Barnes, a dispute that started at a nearby bar ended up at Mickey’s business place, where he was falsely implicated. This led to him been shot in the upper body and his female worker also shot and injured in the same incident.

GRIEVING MOTHER

“I was inside preparing bammies when I heard the shots, and I heard someone call the name of the person who shot my son,” said the grieving mother, whose residence is situated at the rear of the business establishment.

She continued, “I stopped what I was doing and walked to the front of the business, and saw Mickey curled up on the ground in front of his business place, I know right away from looking at him that he was dead, because he was not moving.”

The distraught mother said she heard from customers who had witnessed the shooting that the shooter, who is known to the family, left Mickey lying on the ground and took the female employee, who is believed to be a relative, to the hospital.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit told The Gleaner that the investigations are ongoing, and they are still gathering information about the incident.