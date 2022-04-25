Glenns receive Keys to the City of Lucea

WESTERN BUREAU:

CO-FOUNDER of Florida-based Unconditional Love for Children Inc, Dr Earl Glenn, and his wife, Carolyn, were presented with the Keys to the City of Lucea by Mayor Sheridan Samuels last Thursday for their outstanding contribution to education in Hanover.

The Glenns, who were in Jamaica for the official handover of the infant department of Watford Hill Primary and Infant School in east Hanover, a project which their organisation had assisted in implementing through a collaborative effort, was presented with the Keys at the ceremony.

Regional Director of the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Michelle Pinnock, noted that Dr Earl Glenn’s organisation has been contributing to educational projects in Jamaica for several years.

Unconditional Love for Children Inc has implemented several projects at the Watford Hill Primary and Infant School, costing millions, over the years. The latest is the construction of the infant department at the school.

GRATEFUL

Deputy Mayor of Lucea Andria Dehaney-Grant stated that the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the wider parish were very grateful to the Glenns and their organisation for the contributions that have been made to education across the parish. She had high praise for the humble and unassuming way in which the Glenns have been, and continue to contribute to education in Jamaica.

“This is the highest award that we (HMC) can give out in the parish, and it shows our level of appreciation,” she stated.

Mayor of Lucea and HMC Chairman Sheridan Samuels emphasised the prestige with which the HMC regard the symbolism of the presentation of the Keys to the City, pointing out that this is the second time his administration has presented it to anyone in its seven years of existence.

The Glenns, in accepting the Key, expressed sincere appreciation.

“I have been coming to Jamaica for over 40 years, several times in some years, and I am only giving back what you have given to me,” Dr Glenn stated.

He said he came to Jamaica initially to learn about his African heritage because he could not go to Africa, and it has been greatly beneficial to him, as he has learnt over the years about who he is as an individual.

