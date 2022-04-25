Opposition says importation of foreign workers regressive

The Opposition People's National Party says it is against the importation of workers to fill gaps in the construction industry.

Instead, Spokesperson on Education and Training Dr Angela Brown Burke says steps should be taken by the government to increase the pool of skilled workers to fill vacancies.

Speaking at the ground-breaking for the 700-room RIU Aquarelle in Cooper's Pen in Trelawny last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness hinted that Jamaica could be forced to import skilled workers for the construction industry amid a shortage.

It was noted that more workers are needed in light of the fact that at least seven major developments are on the horizon along the north coast.

Holness expressed concerns regarding the situation, which he said could become a really bad one if not solved soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: PM concerned about labour shortage in construction

But Brown Burke is of the view that more opportunities need to be provided to Jamaicans.

She notes that the Government has announced several training programmes including the HOPE programme which sought to train and certify over 20,000 youth in various skills, yet it is now seeking to import skilled labourers into the country for jobs for which the local labour force is qualified.

Brown Burke says she's concerned at the implication that the programmes implemented by the government were not able to provide the necessary skilled workers for the local labour force.

She is asserting that during the last six years, Holness ought to have been aware and should have taken into consideration the current situation of available skilled labour in the island and ensured that Jamaican workers would be trained and certified to fill the gap.

According to her, thousands of Jamaicans have completed training programmes but have not received their certification.

She is also asserting that there are thousands of skilled labourers who have been certified or are waiting to be certified.

“These youngsters constitute a ready pool of qualified workers and apprentices. This automatic default to foreign workers will be vigorously protested,” said Brown Burke.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.