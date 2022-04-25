Residents, taxi operators protesting over bad roads in York Town

Residents and taxi operators in York Town, Clarendon are protesting over deplorable road conditions.

They are claiming that heavy-duty vehicles transporting material to Foga Road where a bridge is being constructed are causing damage to roads.

The work is being undertaken by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC).

Stakeholders have accused the agency of failing to address the situation.

The construction of the bridge is a part of work being done on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000.

The stakeholders are contending that quarrying activities in the area are also culpable of damage to roads in the Clarendon South Western constituency.

