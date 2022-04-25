RISE after-school programme gets $500,000 boost

Imaging and Intervention Associates has donated $500,000 to RISE (Reaching Individuals through Skills and Education) Life Management Services, towards its after-school programme.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Personal Development and Educational Enrichment Programme’ (PDEEP), is a proactive response to the rising crime and violence in Parade Gardens, central Kingston.

A zone of special operations (ZOSO) was imposed in the community, due to increased murders and other major crimes.

The programme will target 20 children, ages eight to 12, from warring segments in the community – Tel Aviv and Southside.

PDEEP will also seek to address the learning loss by these students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A literacy specialist will formally assess the literacy level of students and seek to improve this by at least one grade level.

Founding partner of Imaging and Intervention Associates and consultant cardiac radiologist, Dr Duane Chambers, told The Gleaner that the radiology company has been operating in downtown Kingston for about six years.

UPLIFTING PEOPLE

“Part of our mandate is uplifting all the people in our community, and we couldn’t think of a better cause than contributing to the upliftment of children. So we are really thrilled to be helping RISE in this small way, but we hope it can be impactful,” he said.

RISE Executive Director Nadine Chambers Goss expressed gratitude for the donation and encouraged other companies to come on board.

“We really see the after-school programme as a vehicle to help steer children, especially at this young age, away from crime and to also just insert something a little bit more positive in their lives, especially through the fourth-day activities that we will be sharing,” Goss said.

She informed that the non-governmental organisation has received contributions from the Seprod and Musson foundations, who are both long-term supporters of RISE.

The programme will commence this summer and continue throughout the academic year, during hours when children are at the highest risk of witnessing or becoming victims of crime and violence.

Students will be engaged four days per week, three of which will be dedicated to academic work and the other to life skills training, psychosocial support and experiential activities.

RISE will also provide workshops for parents of participating children, to help create a more stable, supportive home environment.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com