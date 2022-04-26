Alleged gunwoman, co-accused get May 3 court date

Sudeen Hylton, the St James woman accused of the shooting death of Richard 'Jimmy' Baker in Glendevon, and her co-accused Ceon Knight are booked to return before the St James Parish Court on May 3.

When the matter was called up today, the court was told that Knight's lawyer Shelly-Ann Hyman would be unavailable.

Hylton's lawyer Charles Sinclair said that Hyman had previously indicated that she wanted to make several submissions before the court.

Presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley set a return date of May 3.

Bail was extended for Hylton and Knight was further remanded.

The allegations against Hylton and Knight are that on August 12, 2021, Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road in St James when he stopped to carry out checks on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car reportedly drove up beside him shortly after and the occupants opened fire, hitting him multiple times before speeding off.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and encountered a police patrol, to which he reported the incident.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Acting on Baker's information, the police reportedly pursued the shooters and caught up to them at Sam Sharpe Square where Hylton was subsequently discovered to be the getaway car's driver.

She was arrested and later questioned in the presence of her attorney, following which she was charged.

Subsequent investigations led to Knight being arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

