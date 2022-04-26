Immigration Corner | Canada to resume selection of FSWP and FSTP workers in July

Dear Miss Powell,

I heard that Canada has a new programme beginning in July that professionals can apply under to go to Canada. My friend says that applications will be processed in six months. I am wondering if this is true as lately, I don’t see anyone getting through to go to Canada. Not even visitors’ visas are being issued. If there is a new programme available, please let me know as my husband and I would like to apply. We both have degrees and have been saving. We are looking forward to your urgent response.

– LB

Dear LB,

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Sean Frazer recently announced several changes to Canada’s immigration system. The most significant change is expected in July 2022, when the government will resume selection of individuals from the Express Entry System who qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trade Programme (FSTP).

The Express Entry System is an electronic arrangement to manage the existing economic programmes, such as the FSWP, the FSTP, the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and some of the Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNP).

Over the years, most foreign nationals have become permanent residents of Canada via the FSTP and FSWP. According to the ministry’s Immigration Levels Plan 2022-2024, it is expected that there will be an increase in the number of persons selected via the Express Entry System. We expect Canada to welcome more than 110,000 permanent residents by 2024.

WHO ARE FSW AND FST WORKERS?

Individuals who are classified as FSW are usually persons with degrees and who have at least one continuous work experience as professionals, managers, and some technical jobs. These occupations include accountants, teachers, professors, nurses, doctors, pharmacist, insurance workers, land surveyors, architects, public relations officers, computer programmers and technicians, supervisors, and managers of various organisations, to name a few.

Federal Skilled Trade workers are skilled workers who want to become permanent residents based on being qualified in a skilled trade. You must have at least two continuous years’ work experience. These kinds of jobs are usually in industrial, electrical and construction trades, maintenance and equipment operation trades, supervisors and technical jobs in natural resources, agriculture and related production, processing, manufacturing and utilities supervisors and central control operators, chefs, cooks, butchers and bakers.

Due to COVID-19, the government had placed a pause on the selection of individuals under the FSTP and FSWP from the Express Entry pool, as it focused on selecting individuals who were already in Canada and who qualified used CEC and PNP.

Additionally, IRCC has had a backlog of applications, but they have promised to resume regular processing time this summer. That means that they are expected to go back to pre-pandemic processing time of six months from the date of submission of an application for permanent residence.

Over the past two years, IRCC focused on selection of persons who were already in Canada, such as persons who qualify based on Canadian work experience, and studies, and based on provincial nomination. With the resumption of FSWP and FSTP, applicants who do not have job offers or nominations can expect that IRCC will resume selection of individuals who have scored highly, based on core human capital factors only.

CHANGES TO NOC

In 2021, the government announced changes to the National Occupational Classifications (NOC). There are now five digit NOCs that replace references to NOC 2016’s Skill Types and Level. There are now groupings with corresponding Training, Education, Experience and Responsibility (TEER) categories.

The amendments will apply to foreign nationals, both inside and outside of Canada, who wish to pursue permanent residency in Canada via the Federal Skilled Workers Programme, Federal Skilled Trades Programme, Canadian Experience Class, and the Atlantic Immigration Programmes (AIP). It is expected that the implementation of NOC 2021 within FSWP, FSTP, CEC, and AIP will impact eligibility for foreign nationals in some occupations. Therefore, applicants will need to be cognisant of these changes and expect to see a movement of occupations within the NOC, to align with the new TEER structure.

HOW TO QUALIFY

You will be required to provide information about your background and credentials to assess your eligibility. Each applicant will be awarded points based on core human capital, skill transferability, and other factors such as family, valid job offer from a Canadian employer, or a provincial nomination from a province or territory. An individual can get a maximum of 1,200 points based on these core factors.

You should ensure that you are ready to take advantage of this opportunity in July by being prepared and increase your chances of being selected. I recommend that you consult with an authorised Canadian immigration lawyer to guide you with the application process, as well as to assist you to submit an accurate and complete application.

