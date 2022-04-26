Male patient taken from Cornwall Regional Hospital by cronies

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

The police were called to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James this morning after several men turned up to demand the release of a male patient.

It is reported that about 10:00 a.m. 25 men travelling in 10 motor vehicles drove to the hospital and forced their way inside the accident and emergency ward and demanded the man's release.

They reportedly threatened hospital staff and reportedly said that there would be trouble if their friend was not handed over to them.

Senior medical officer of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Dr Derek Harvey, told The Gleaner that staff reported to him that they came under duress from the men.

The staff decided to call hospital security and the police.

The man, who was being treated for a medical condition, was not quite ready to be discharged, Harvey stated.

He said the patient subsequently took his own discharge.

“My understanding is that the patient was conscious at the time and the situation de-escalated once his colleagues collected him and removed him from the property.”

It is reported that when the police arrived on the scene it was indicated that the men had reportedly already forced the man's mother to sign his discharge and he then left in their company.

The situation was subsequently calmed.

No one was harmed.

The police confirmed that the patient, who hails from Mount Horeb in the parish, is not considered to be a don.

An investigation is now being carried out to determine if the patient is involved in any criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Harvey noted that incidents like what happened today have happened in the past.

Noting that security is important, he said today's incident will be reviewed and safety measures reinforced.

