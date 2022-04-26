Man shot in Allman Town, Kingston

The police are now at the scene of a shooting in Allman Town along Great George Street in Kingston Central.

A man was shot and injured by a gunman.

The injured man has been rushed to hospital.

The incident happened just metres away from the Allman Town Police Station.

The roadway is cordoned off restricting vehicular traffic.

