Police locate man seen in viral video holding 'gun'

Police have located the man who was seen in a video holding what appeared to be a rifle.

However, the police have not retrieved the gun.

They say that the man is believed to be of an unsound mind.

On Monday, the police issued a public appeal for information to identify and locate him.

This was in response to the video of him being in position of a gun, which sent viral on social media platforms.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.