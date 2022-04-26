Water disruption for sections of St James and Westmoreland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operation at its Dantrout facility in St James has been suspended due to emergency maintenance works at the facility.

As a result, customers in St James and Westmoreland who are served by the facility will experience a disruption in their water supply.

Affected areas include:

In St James: Dantrout and Retrieve.

In Westmoreland: Marchmount Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St. Leonards, Mount Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield and Gardener.

The NWC says every effort will be made to complete the necessary works and restore operation at the facility by Saturday, April 30.

