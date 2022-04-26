‘WE WANT CLOSURE’

WESTERN BUREAU:

A TRAUMATIC week for family members of 68-year-old Beryl Walters has led them to intensify their search for her body in the Montego River. Led by her three sons, they set about removing rubble on Saturday at midday, with the hope that Walters’ body may be found underneath. The search continued fruitlessly on Sunday.

The vehicle Walters was travelling in with relatives was overturned by floodwaters and washed into the Montego River, also claiming the life of her 12-year-old granddaughter, Jennel Walters, on Tuesday, April 19. Her husband and daughter were rescued.

A tearful Carl Poyser, Beryl’s eldest son, told The Gleaner that he just wants closure.

“We came on the bridge this morning just to view the place. I didn’t even come here with a team, and then I saw the rubble and I decided that if I could just lift these up, maybe she would be under there. If it is even to expose my mom’s body. As you can see the way I am dressed, I had no intentions of going into the river. Some men who work at the tyre shop were very helpful to us, especially when they found out who I was. I don’t live here ... I came to visit my mom four weeks ago,” Poyser said, as he broke down crying.

Gregory Walters, the last son of the elderly woman, said his family decided to continue the search on Saturday.

“I just think we need more help from the authorities. We need divers to check the river, and we are not getting information from anybody. Nobody is talking to us – no police, no firemen, no one. We got word last night (Friday) that they had to stop the search. We are trying to get through the rubble here so we can see if the body is underneath it. There are family members, co-workers and some community members who are here today helping. Some members of my family are seeking help, but we are coping,” Walters said.

The people who climbed from the bridge through a muddy path to assist with removing the bamboo that had accumulated under the bridge, sustained minor cuts and bruises and complained of a foul smell, so they deepened the search around that area.

Firefighters were also seen going through the tall grass, with persons in the cane fields continuing the search.

Narfisa Poyser, the deceased woman’s daughter-in-law, expressed that more could be done to help with the search.

“The authorities haven’t looked over the bush area. I think they should go by that side. The grass is very tall, but a man who is familiar with the area explained to us what we needed to do so. I came here in flip-flops, but I am prepared to buy boots to do the search. Any help at this time would be greatly appreciated. My son, Malakai, is traumatised when he hears the sound of water, as he was very close to his grandmother and cousin Jennel,” she said, while consoling her husband.

According to the acting mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, he launched the search on Tuesday with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force and Jamaica Fire Brigade and was able to find the 12-year-old. He insisted that his team is doing the very best they can to find Walters.

The search team went on for about five hours and was assisted with a tractor, but due to the rain it was again put off.

“Still no success. I instructed the disaster coordinator to reach out to Marine Park to get divers. (We) reached out to NEPA (National Environment and Planning Agency) for the nod to do desilting of the river, and instructed the deputy superintendent of roads and works to mobilise equipment to desilt if diving bears no fruit. This is happening now,” said Vernon. “We extended the search to Hopewell (Hanover), and still nothing.”

