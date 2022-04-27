June 10 bail application for alleged Ranko Gang leader, co-accused

Alleged leader of the Ranko Gang, Constable Tafari Silvera, and eight alleged members of the gang were this morning remanded for a bail application on June 10.

The defendants made their first appearance in the Home Circuit Court today on breaches of the anti-gang legislation.

Along with Silvera are Constables Rojay Morrison, Tehneil Francis, and Daneilo Barnes.

The civilians charged along with the cops are Jassett Brown, Tevin Henriques, David Henry, Ovilgo McKenzie and Nicholas Simpson.

Anthony Campbell, another civilian in the case, did not appear because of technical difficulties and is to appear later this week.

The defendants, some of whom appeared in-person and others via Zoom, were remanded by Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams after the date for the bail application was fixed.

The judge, in the meantime, ordered the prosecution to make disclosure to the defence by May 6.

The defendants, barring Silvera, were arrested in March and subsequently charged.

Eight policemen are said to be involved in the Clarendon-based gang, including one who allegedly fled the island when Silvera was arrested last June.

However, one of the policemen who was arrested in March was released after the witnesses refused to take part in an identification parade.

The Ranko Gang, which has been linked to 17 incidents, is alleged to have carried out shootings, burglary, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm, shop-breaking, conspiracy to murder, and abductions in Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Catherine, St Mary, Trelawny, Kingston, St Andrew, and St James between 2019 and 2021.

Silvera was arrested last June while on duty at the Hunt's Bay Police Station in St Andrew and charged following allegations that he had contracted two men to kill a Clarendon man.

He was jointly charged with conspiracy to murder in that matter with civilians Christopher Robinson and Mark Bennett.

They are to return to court on July 29.

The issue is said to be related to the gang and the case is expected to be joined.

Attorney-at-law Richard Lynch is representing Morrison while George Clue is representing Simpson and McKenzie.

Attorney-at-law Dwight Reese is representing Barnes, Henry, and Henriques.

The other defendants are to settle their representations.

