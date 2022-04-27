June 7 return date for St James mom charged over fatal house fire

Christiann Johnson, the woman charged with manslaughter after her two children were killed in a house fire in St James last May, has been ordered to return to court on June 7.

The date was set when Johnson appeared before the St James Parish Court today.

Her station bail was extended.

Presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley was told that while the report from the fire brigade was ready, the children's birth certificates were required for the file.

It was also disclosed that one of the officers in the matter was absent from today's court sitting due to illness.

“Your new court date is June 7 and it is a hearing date. Your bail is extended and you will have to give your fingerprints to the police,” Ashley told Johnson before allowing her to leave the courtroom.

It is expected that disclosure will be made to Johnson's attorney, Martyn Thomas, by May 19.

It is being alleged that on May 19, 2021, Johnson left her three-year-old and one-year-old children alone at their board house in Barrett Hall, St James and went to a nearby shop to buy items.

Shortly after, she received word that the house was on fire with the children trapped inside.

A team from the Jamaica Fire Brigade helped to battle the blaze, and in the aftermath, the two children's charred remains were found among the rubble.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged.

