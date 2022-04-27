Man fatally shot by police in Cassava Piece, residents protest

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man by the police in Cassava Piece, St Andrew Tuesday night.

The deceased, 24-year-old Kashife Smikle, otherwise called Zena, was shot during an alleged shootout.

Smikle was reportedly employed as a merchandiser.

It is reported that shortly after 10 pm, cops on patrol encountered three men.

It is further reported that the men opened fire on the cops, who returned fire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men ran.

Smikle was later seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say a 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene.

Residents from the community took to the streets this morning to protest the killing.

The blocked road was cleared by the police and they are maintaining a presence in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.