Man held for $1.2m highway ganja find

A man was taken in custody in connection with the seizure of 200lb of ganja along the P.J. Patterson Highway on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 12:45 p.m., the police signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car to stop.

The driver disobeyed and sped off, but the police pursued the vehicle on to the P.J. Patterson leg.

One man was held inside the vehicle while another escaped.

The drug, valuing $1.2 million, was found during a search of the motor car, the police said.

The suspect has been held on suspicion of illegal possession of, trafficking in, and dealing in ganja.

His name has been withheld pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, acting head of the St Catherine South Police Division, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, said the operation was intelligence-driven.

''The police intensified their approach against illegal drugs, guns, extortion, and any other crimes within the space,'' Nicholson told The Gleaner.

