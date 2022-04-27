Ministry aims to reduce cervical cancer cases

THE MINISTRY of Health and Wellness is aiming to reduce Jamaica’s incidence of cervical cancer through increased Pap smear screening and take-up of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Jamaican women.

State Minister Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn said Pap smears are very accessible in the public health sector.

The turnaround time for results varies across health regions but the ministry is working to streamline the same.

In observance of Pap Smear Week, April 24-30, Cuthbert-Flynn spoke with women in Half-Way Tree on Monday about the importance of screening.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Women at average risk for cervical cancer should have screening done every three years, while high-risk women are encouraged to screen annually.

To prevent cervical cancer among young women, Jamaica began administering the HPV vaccine to grade-seven girls in 2017 under a school-based immunisation programme.

But with the closure of schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, administration fell off track.

Two doses are required, the second of which should be administered six to 12 months after the first dose.

“We will be doing our best to get it back on track. But I think what we need to do is educate parents better, let them understand the importance of the HPV vaccine and explain in depth, to let them not be so sceptical about it. Once we can get that going, then we will possibly see more of our young people getting the HPV vaccine,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.

Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Programme Development Officer, Dr Cathi-Ann Williams, told The Gleaner that women can use their birthday as a reminder to get screened.

“You can plan with your friends and make a party of it. There are electronic systems in some health facilities that send reminders to patients or doctors and nurses can remind them,” she said of the innovative means women can use.

She said cervical cancer is preventable and treatable, especially if found early.

MEDICAL EXAMINATION

Williams told The Gleaner that the medical examination helps to determine cell changes on the cervix and abnormalities of the cervix can take up to 11 years to progress into cancer.

She explained that the HPV vaccine is available to nine to 14-year-olds in the public sector but in the private sector, the upper age range may differ.

She encouraged women to speak with their doctors about how the vaccine can be beneficial for them and their family members.

“We bear in mind the need for coverage in our population and so we are indeed open to expanding it, if it is possible for other ages,” Williams said.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com