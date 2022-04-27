NWC customers to pay higher bills

Customers of the National Water Commission (NWC) are to pay higher bills starting in May.

The Water, Sewerage and Service rates and miscellaneous fees charged by the NWC will increase by 11.7 per cent.

The change is in keeping with the Interim Tariff Determination of 2019 granted by the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR).

The NWC explains that the adjustment in the rates is a result of the resetting of the base rates of the components used in the calculation of the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM).

The components of the calculation of PAM are the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the exchange rate and electricity charge, it notes.

The water company says these factors are outside the control of the NWC.

