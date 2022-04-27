Road in Mavis Bank blocked by landslide

A landslide has blocked access to a road in Mavis Bank, St Andrew.

The blockage has left many residents stranded.

There have been showers in eastern Jamaica for several days, with torrential rainfall occurring on Tuesday.

More soon.

