Security forces, agencies clamp down on illegal activities in St James

There were heightened enforcement operations in St James today as the authorities clamped down on illegal activities.

The operations, which started at 6 am, involved the security forces, municipal personnel, and several agencies such as the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

Deputy Superintendent of Police Eron Samuels indicated that the operations targeted criminals, illegal vending, traffic enforcement and public order.

"A lot of motor vehicle licence plates were taken and a lot of arrests were made. As for the public order anti-vending initiative, we have seized a lot of goods.”

"We have executed several targeted raids within the township and the outskirts of Montego Bay. These were geared at targeting members of the G City Gang, which is having some intra-gang conflicts which are playing out in the town centre," Assistant Operations Officer for the St James Division, Assistant Superintendent Theodore Hayles, told The Gleaner.

"Several persons were arrested for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act commonly known as the lottery scam act. Persons were also arrested for several pounds of ganja and offensive weapons," Hayles added.

On the traffic enforcement side, the police issued dozens of tickets.

"We are coming from Kingston and are here to assist with the carnage and lawlessness that is taken place in the city of Montego Bay. The two operations have yielded over 200 traffic tickets and we are also with the ITA personnel. Working with us, they have identified and removed over 50 defective vehicles,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch Dellon Lewis.

He noted that similar operations were undertaken in St Ann, St Elizabeth, Manchester and Westmoreland.

- Ashley Anguin

