Taxi operators in Norwood protest over bad road conditions

Taxi operators this morning blocked Norwood Drive in Norwood in St James to protest poor road conditions.

They say that the roadway has been in a bad state for several years.

The protesters used old refrigerators, trees, old motor vehicle parts, boulders, and other debris to block the road.

"Albion where the church is coming up to Norwood, there are lots of big potholes and small potholes. Norwood is a big area and we have a lot of cars on this road. At least 30 to 50 vehicles run this route,” said taxi operator Collin Ferguson, who said that he has been operating for 25 years.

“The good thing is the councillor says work will start tomorrow, so let us see what will happen," a disgruntled Ferguson said.

Community members were adamant that if no road work starts tomorrow, they will block the roads again.

Joshua Cummings, councillor of Montego Bay Central, said he was surprised by this morning's protest.

"I honestly didn't expect this demonstration because we had a meeting on Thursday to give an update to the taxi operators as to the direction we are going to where the road is concern,” he said.

“We are going to start from the church where we left off to continue paving the road, not to patch the road, and put in the drainage to take the water off the road. Listening to them this morning, I think the taxi operators are divided. One set knows what is happening and the others don't know. When info is given out, the message is not getting to some," Cummings explained.

Valrie Reid, a taxi operator, stated that the rain has made the road worst.

"The councillor promised to fix the road months ago and nothing nah happen. He is not communicating with us to tell us what stage they are at so that is what angered the drivers this morning. The roads are bad and if you look you will see the hole them. From the church come right up is the main road and that is where we have the problem with. We want the main road fixed. Car parts are very expensive and our cars are being damaged," Reid said.

- Ashley Anguin

